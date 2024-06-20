Celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day: Insights from a Durban Yogi

The 10th International Yoga Day, observed on Friday, June 21, aims to highlight the myriad of health benefits of yoga, promoting both individual well-being and societal harmony. Established formally by the United Nations a decade ago, this day emphasises the ancient practice's role in fostering a healthier, more balanced life. This year’s theme, “Yoga for self and Society,” highlights yoga's potential to enhance personal health and contribute to societal peace.

Sandrika Chetty, a certified vinyasa yoga teacher based in Durban North, shared her insights on the significance of this day and the transformative power of yoga. Chetty, who founded Yoga with Sandrika, conducts weekly classes and hosts wellness events across Durban. "International Yoga Day was designated by the United Nations in 2014 to raise global awareness of the numerous benefits of yoga," Chetty explained. This initiative was spearheaded by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted yoga's ancient heritage and its potential to promote global health and peace during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Chetty emphasised the wide-ranging benefits of regular yoga practice. "Yoga improves flexibility, builds physical strength, reduces anxiety and stress levels, and brings stillness to the mind," she noted. These benefits are not just physical; yoga significantly impacts mental well-being by reducing stress, increasing focus and concentration, and boosting emotional resilience. The movement of yoga brings stillness to the mind and, in doing so, has many benefits on one’s mental well-being," she added. For those new to yoga, Chetty advises, "Try a class with an open mind and have no expectations of yourself. Whether it's an in-person class or a 15-minute yoga flow on YouTube, step on your mat and experience the benefits of yoga. Be easy on yourself."

Debunking common misconceptions about yoga, Chetty stated, "You don't have to be flexible or have a slim body shape to do yoga. Yoga is for everyone." She recommends starting with Sun Salutations, a sequence of poses that provide a full-body workout. For beginners, she also suggests incorporating a simple 15-minute mindfulness routine into their daily schedule, combining 10 minutes of yoga with 15 minutes of meditation or self-reflection or vice versa. "Proper guidance in yoga is crucial for safety, alignment, and breath control," Chetty said, stressing the importance of learning correct techniques to avoid injuries and make the most of yoga's benefits.

Chetty has designed her weekly yoga classes around this year's theme and plans to attend a yoga festival in Durban this weekend. She encourages people to check out events through platforms like Yoga South Africa to participate in the celebrations. Looking ahead, Chetty sees yoga continuing to evolve with technology making it more accessible. "Live and pre-recorded classes, courses, and webinars are just the beginning. Future advancements may include AI-tailored classes based on individual health metrics," she speculated. Chetty’s insights provide a valuable guide for anyone looking to explore the transformative power of yoga. For those ready to begin their yoga journey, Chetty can be contacted via Instagram @yoga_with_sandrika or email at [email protected]