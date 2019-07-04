No one loves makeup free selfies like Tv and Radio personality Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram.



Cold, dry air can leave your skin itchy, red, and irritated.

Getting a glow and healthy in winter can be tricky, sometimes it can even seem impossible because the low temperatures can wreak havoc on your skin, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) notes.





And though taking a hot shower might seem like a good way to warm up but hot water dries out your skin by stripping it of its natural oils.





Experts advise that when skin is very dry, it can be helped by foods or supplements that contain omega-3 or omega-6 fatty acids, such as fish oil and flaxseed oil.





These days with the all access of social media, you'll often spot celebrities with nice glowing skin when posting their makeup free selfies.





Take a look at some of your favourites who have a healthy winter glow:





Radio presenter Zizo Tshwete has beautiful skin and she never shies away from taking pictures without makeup.









No one loves makeup free selfies like TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago.





Her advice: "Wear your heart on your skin in this life."













Actress and TV personalty Ntando Duma says she keeps her skin beautiful by, among other things, drinking lots of water.







