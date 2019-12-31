Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Looking good is part of the job requirement for our  A-listers and celebrities. They spend hundreds, sometimes thousands making sure they look good all year long. 
In recent years more celebrities have been opening up about their health and fitness routines. Whether you scroll through your feed looking for motivation, workout ideas, recipes or wellness information, these celebrities have you covered! 

Here are some of the hottest, most confident photos of celebrities showing off on our social media streets.

Connie Ferguson 

Connie Ferguson, the TV actor, producer and all-round media powerhouse is 49.

Despite her hectic filming and production schedule, Ferguson always finds time for a sweat. “I think it’s important to feel good, and exercise makes you feel good.”


Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda has been working hard on her body, she was so impressed that she fit into an old pair of shorts that she decided to flaunt her legs all over town.

“The last time I fit into these shorts, I was 28. I’m 35 now!!! Heh maaaaarn the way I was flexing around today. I even went places I was not needed at,” she tweeted.


Cassper Nyovest

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest said he doesn’t like shirts since getting a six-pack. Years in the gym for the star have paid off handsomely and he is unashamedly showing off his body every chance he gets.