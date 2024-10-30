Chemical linked to fatal poisoning in school children identified

In the Naledi, Soweto, a heartbreaking event resulted in the deaths of six young children from the consumption of a poisonous substance found in insecticides. The deaths, which shocked the community, were linked to Terbufos, a chemical found in organophosphate insecticides commonly used to control pests on certain crops, according to South African Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

The heartbreaking deaths have raised concerns about food safety, particularly in informal grocery stores known as spaza shops, which are popular in local communities. Initially, families of the affected children believed the tragedy was caused by food poisoning from snacks purchased at these shops. To address these concerns, a massive multi-departmental investigation was launched. A team of 80 environmental health practitioners, supported by officials from various government departments, inspected 84 spaza shops in Soweto.

Their goal was to uncover any evidence of harmful chemicals that could have led to the children's deaths. “The investigation was completed on Thursday, with follow-up operations conducted on Friday,” said Dr. Motsoaledi. “Experts from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) were involved throughout the process. All relevant information, including the children’s medical records and post-mortem results, was provided to the team.”

While Terbufos has been confirmed as the cause of death, samples collected from the shops have been sent to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) for further analysis. Results are still pending and authorities continue monitoring the situation closely. Rising concerns over food safety The tragic deaths come amid growing concerns over food safety in South Africa, particularly in relation to children. The Department of Basic Education voiced its alarm over the increasing number of food poisoning cases involving school-aged children.

“These incidents have disrupted teaching and learning as most cases occurred during school hours,” the department said in a statement. “Affected learners had to be rushed for medical attention, taking valuable time away from their education.” The department further noted that many affected children had consumed food items bought from vendors and spaza shops near schools. The department praised the swift response by government agencies and urged continued vigilance to protect students. Arrests made for illegal chemical sales

In a related development, four individuals were arrested for selling Aldicarb, a highly toxic and illegal pesticide, in Naledi. Although Aldicarb was not linked to the children’s deaths, its sale to the public is prohibited due to its dangerous nature. The individuals were fined and released with a warning. Authorities have also been alerted to the fact that some spaza shop owners were being sold illegal chemicals, raising further concerns about the safety of products available to the public.

Ongoing investigations The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), which coordinates national security efforts, has treated the incident as a potential threat to both public health and national security. In September, the Gauteng Department of Health reported 207 cases of food poisoning in children since February 2024, with 10 fatalities.