Beijing - China has rolled out a mobile app "close contact detector", enabling people to check whether they were at the risk of catching the novel coronavirus.
Following its release on Saturday evening, users can scan a QR code via mobile apps like Alipay, WeChat or QQ to make an inquiry, reports Xinhua news agency.
After registering with a phone number, users need to enter their name and ID number to know whether they were in close contact with someone infected. Every registered phone number can be used to inquire for three ID numbers.
Those who have been in close contact are advised to stay at home and get in touch with local health authorities.
The app was developed by the General Office of the State Council, the National Health Commission and China Electronics Technology Group Corporations (CETC).