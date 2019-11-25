London - An injection given twice a year to lower cholesterol could offer millions of people an alternative to statins.
Earlier this year a team of scientists led by Imperial College London reported that inclisiran, a "gene-silencing" drug, could reduce "bad" LDL cholesterol by 50 percent.
Now researchers have found it works for people with inherited high cholesterol and may also be safe for those with cardiovascular disease.
Experts hope the breakthrough treatment will be available within 18 months in the UK.
The latest results were presented at the American Heart Association’s annual Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia.