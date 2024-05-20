Choo Choo AJ! Brave boy’s steam train dream comes to life

By Oceans Marasha As a parent, learning that your child is sick can be devastating. You may grieve your child's health, but you may also quickly realise the life you have envisioned for them may never be possible.

Seeing your child in pain or discomfort can also be heartbreaking. Despite the challenges, many parents find strength in their love for their child and their determination to provide the best possible care. They may cling to hope for their child's recovery and find resilience in the face of adversity. Almond Jack Thomas is a three year old boy from Eerster Rivier, Cape Town. AJ as his parents call him has been battling Wilms Tumour, a rare form of renal cancer that mainly affects children, since he was just two months old.

Three-year-old AJ Thomas had a dream come true on Sunday morning when Reach for a Dream and the Ceres Railway made this sickly young boy's steam train dream come true. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers He has endured not one but two life threatening surgeries, one to remove a kidney followed by the removal of tumour from his remaining kidney. AJ's journey exemplifies incredible bravery and resilience and his strength and determination in facing these challenges head-on are truly inspiring. Undergoing chemotherapy adds another layer of difficulty to AJ's journey, yet his courage continues to shine through. The physical and emotional toll of treatments like chemotherapy can be immense however AJ's determination underscores his unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

It is remarkable how even in the midst of such daunting challenges, AJ continues to fight. His story serves as a testament to the human spirit's ability to overcome even the toughest of obstacles. @iolnews ♬ original sound - IOLNEWS Reflecting on AJ’s journey, his mother, Deidre Thomas, shares the poignant reality of childhood cancer. “Before his diagnosis, we never knew about this rare disease. AJ’s innocence amidst his battle is the hardest part — he doesn’t understand what is happening to him and misses out on so much of ‘normal’ toddler life.

“He has some good days, some bad, but every day is a blessing. He really is a strong warrior,” she says. AJ’s grannies Sylvia Buis and Denis Thomas added that its quite challenging having to deal with a sick child as they both have to take him to hospital for check ups and tests while AJ’s parents go to work. “We have to leave early in the morning to go for his appointment and we stay for the whole day in hospital as he is not the only patient.

“Sometimes AJ cries and gets irritated but we have to calm him down as the doctor has to check and do tests on him to make sure that everything is going well with the treatment,“ the grannies said AJ loves trains so much that he finds comfort and joy from them his fascination with trains were sparked by shows like Thomas the Train and nurtured through YouTube videos which evolved into a lifeline for him. His first words, according to his mum were "Choo-Choo!" and that speaks volumes about the depth of his love for locomotives and the sense of adventure they represent.

Three-year-old AJ Thomas had a dream come true on Sunday morning when Reach for a Dream and the Ceres Railway made this sickly young boy's steam train dream come true. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers For AJ, trains are not just a passing interest, they're a symbol of resilience and hope. During his hospital stays, when he may have felt scared or uncertain, the world of trains provided him with a sense of familiarity and excitement and It's amazing how something as simple as a train can bring so much joy and comfort to a child facing such difficult circumstances. The non-profit Reach For A Dream and Wimpy, as part of their annual Slipper Day Campaign, teamed up this past weekend to make AJ’s long-held dream of riding on a real steam train became a reality.

AJ and his family embarked on an unforgettable adventure to Simonstown with the Ceres Rail Company. His day was made extra special when he was given his very own conductor outfit. Three-year-old AJ Thomas had a dream come true on Sunday morning when Reach for a Dream and the Ceres Railway made this sickly young boy's steam train dream come true. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Meeting the conductor, his eyes shone with wonder as he received a personal tour of the train's engine room. The delight on AJ's face as the train set off was a sight to behold, a pure reflection of the magic of fulfilling dreams. The journey to Simon’s Town was filled with joy and wonder at every turn.