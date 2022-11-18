Christina Applegate makes her first public appearance since MS diagnosis

Earlier this week, Christina Applegate received her long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and delivered an emotional speech filled with both laughter and tears. This was her first public appearance since her MS diagnosis in 2020. As originally planned, her star should have been awarded in 2020. However, Covid delayed this event. In attendance was Katey Sagal, the star’s on-screen mother in “Married … with Children”, who reminded Applegate she is not alone, “We are all here for you”. In the mix was also Christina’s co-star Linda Cardellini, who plays the role of Judy Hale on the acclaimed Netflix dark comedy “Dead to Me”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is described by Johns Hopkins Medicine as a chronic disease which attacks the central nervous system. It can affect the brain and spinal cord and cause a variety of symptoms, including issues with vision, arm or leg mobility, feeling or balance.

MS occurs when the immune system attacks healthy nerve fibres in the brain and spinal cord, as well as the myelin covering that protects healthy nerve fibres. In her speech, the 50-year-old Emmy winner thanked her daughter, Sadie Applegate, 11. “This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine. I can't stand for too long, so I’m gonna thank the people that I really need to thank. The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful, kind and loving and smart, and interesting and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school and do everything.”

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “Thank you for standing beside this … oh, by the way I have a disease, did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes… Any who you’re supposed to laugh at that!” she joked. “Thank you so much. This is an incredible honour.” The symptoms of MS, in many situations, can be treated. For those who have MS, the average life expectancy is slightly shorter. MS manifests differently from person to person and can affect any part of the body. The main symptoms include fatigue, difficulty walking, difficulties with bladder control, tingling or numbness in different parts of the body, muscle rigidity and spasms and blurry vision, and challenges with balance and co-ordination.

Story continues below Advertisement

Symptoms may change dramatically or progressively get worse over time, depending on the type of MS. It can occur at any age, but it is most frequently diagnosed in persons in their twenties, thirties and forties. Women are two to three times more likely than men to have it.