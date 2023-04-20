Coffee or tea? Turns out whichever one you favour says more about your personality than you think

According to a study by international market research agencyOnePoll, your morning cuppa says a lot about who you are. Researchers found significant personality differences among the 2 000 Americans they examined based on their morning beverage of choice.

Coffee drinkers, the study revealed, are more likely to be extroverted, energetic and ambitious. Contrary to popular belief, researchers found coffee drinkers to be more introverted and creative than tea drinkers, who describe themselves as extroverts who enjoy social interaction. Some 75% of coffee and tea drinkers have their first cuppa before 8am and it’s often on the go. Taste in music also varies. Those who favour coffee listen to jazz, blues, punk and rock, in contrast to tea lovers, who prefer a combination of classical, country, pop, hip hop and rap.

Coffee drinkers are also more likely to prefer to be on time and adhere to a strict schedule. Tea drinkers, on the other hand, tend to be more patient, calm, and reflective. Both love pets, but on the whole, coffee drinkers prefer the companionship of a dog, while tea drinkers are fond of cats. While most teas contain caffeine, it’s not nearly as much as coffee. Homegrown tisane, Rooibos, is caffeine-free and up to six cups a day is recommended for optimal health. Picture supplied. While the study highlights the differences in personality between coffee and tea drinkers, it's worth noting that the health benefits of the two beverages also vary.

Coffee is known to be a rich source of antioxidants, caffeine, and other neuroactive compounds, including chlorogenic acid and trigonelline, which have been shown to boost metabolism, cognition and alertness. It may also help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. Tea, on the other hand, contains polyphenols — plant compounds that play a key role in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Polyphenols are beneficial in improving heart health, reducing the risk of cancer, and improving overall immunity.

Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council, highlights the differences between coffee and tea drinkers, citing several studies that suggest there may be some truth to the stereotypes associated with each beverage. According to Du Toit, studies have shown that coffee drinkers tend to be “morning” people, while tea drinkers are more likely to describe themselves as “night owls”. Additionally, tea drinkers tend to place a greater emphasis on cleanliness and orderliness, while coffee drinkers often self-identify as “messy”.

While these findings may not be true for everyone, they do suggest that there may be some inherent differences between coffee and tea drinkers. For those who struggle with sleep or are looking to improve their overall wellness, it may be worth considering switching to tea or limiting coffee consumption. It’s important to note that the type of tea and coffee we consume can have a significant impact on our health.

“Although the switch from one beverage to another isn’t easy, it’s important to weigh up the health benefits in the long run. Whichever one you choose, avoid adding too much sugar or sweeteners, which add unhealthy calories,” said Du Toit. So, whether you prefer coffee or tea, remember, it's not just a beverage preference. It also says a lot about your personality, and choosing the right type of tea or coffee can have a significant impact on your health.