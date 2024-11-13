Concerns over Depo-Provera: are women at risk of brain tumours?

A video clip circulating on social media has triggered widespread concern in South Africa and beyond. In the clip, Dr Von Ludwig, a general producer from Polokwane, warned users about a potential health risk linked to Depo-Provera, a widely used injectable contraceptive.

The TikTok video, which has amassed over 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours, claims that women using Depo-Provera are five times more likely to develop a brain tumour called meningioma. What is Depo-Provera? Depo-Provera is an injectable contraceptive that contains a synthetic form of the hormone progesterone, known as medroxyprogesterone acetate.

It is administered once every three months and has been a popular choice for women seeking long-term contraception since its FDA approval in the 1990s. The injection prevents ovulation, thickens cervical mucus to block sperm, and thins the uterine lining to prevent fertilised eggs from implanting. Depo-Provera is known for its convenience and effectiveness, with a 99% success rate in preventing pregnancy when used correctly. However, recent legal actions and studies have raised questions about its long-term safety, particularly regarding its potential link to intracranial meningioma, a type of brain tumour.

The allegations and lawsuits The core of the recent controversy stems from a growing body of research suggesting a link between Depo-Provera and an increased risk of developing meningiomas.

In a lawsuit filed by Taylor Devorak in in California, she claims that she developed a life-threatening brain tumour after years of using Depo-Provera. The lawsuit alleges that Pfizer, along with other pharmaceutical companies, failed to sufficiently warn patients about this risk, despite existing scientific evidence. According to the Lawsuit Information Center, another case involves a woman from Fontana, California, who used Depo-Provera from 1999 to 2018. She began experiencing neurological symptoms that led to the discovery of a large intracranial meningioma.

The lawsuits argue that long-term exposure to synthetic progestin, the active ingredient in Depo-Provera, may stimulate hormone receptors in the brain, causing tumours. This aligns with what we know about other hormone-sensitive conditions, such as breast and uterine cancers, where prolonged hormone exposure has similarly been linked to increased risk. What do the studies say?

Scientists believe that the synthetic progestin in Depo-Provera may fuel the growth of meningiomas. Picture: Mika Baumeister/Pexels The potential link between Depo-Provera and brain tumours is not new. A 2024 study published in the British Medical Journal, found a significant increase in the risk of developing intracranial meningiomas among women, who had prolonged exposure to medroxyprogesterone acetate, the synthetic progesterone used in Depo-Provera. Additionally, the European Union and the United Kingdom have added warnings about the increased risk of meningioma to Depo-Provera’s labelling. However, the US label for the drug still does not mention this risk. How does Depo-Provera potentially cause brain tumours?

Meningiomas are slow-growing tumours in the meninges, the protective layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. These tumours are generally benign (harmless), but they can cause serious health problems due to their location in the brain. Scientists believe that the synthetic progestin in Depo-Provera may fuel the growth of meningiomas by over-activating progesterone receptors, which are found in high numbers in these tumours. Condom another form of contraceptive effective in safe guarding against STIs and pregnancy. Picture: Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition/Unsplash Moreover, researchers have found a dose-response relationship with Depo-Provera. This means that the more doses a woman receives over time, the higher her risk of developing meningiomas.

Women who have used the injection for more than a decade appear to be at the greatest risk. While the potential risks associated with Depo-Provera are concerning, it’s important to remember that this contraceptive has been used safely by millions of women for over 30 years. It remains an effective option for those seeking long-term birth control, particularly for women who may not be able to use oestrogen-based contraceptives due to health conditions like hypertension or a history of blood clots.

That said, women should be informed about all the potential risks and benefits before choosing a contraceptive method. If you are currently using Depo-Provera or have used it in the past, it’s important to discuss your concerns with your healthcare provider. They can help you weigh the risks and benefits based on your medical history and lifestyle. What should you do if you’re concerned?

If you’ve been using Depo-Provera and are concerned about the risk of meningioma, here are some steps you can take: 1. Consult your doctor: If you experience any new or unusual neurological symptoms, such as headaches, vision changes or memory problems, talk to your healthcare provider. Early diagnosis is key to managing any potential health issues. 2. Know your options: If you’re considering switching birth control methods, your doctor can guide you through alternative options that may better suit your needs and risk profile.