Copper Fresh masks create one of Africa’s first masks capable of self-sanitising and killing the SARS-Cov-2 virus

Copper Fresh is no stranger to the fight against Covid-19. Beyond the need to legally wear masks in public in SA, the founders and team behind this ground-breaking technology foresee masks being a big part of our future- regardless of the world’s struggle against the current pandemic and as concern shifts to general lifestyle protection and continued concerns for pathogens. Copper Fresh began making waves in the mask world after creating one of Africa’s first masks capable of self-sanitising and killing the SARS-Cov-2 virus just a few minutes after it touches your mask.

Story continues below Advertisment

“One of the problems with traditional masks is that it doesn’t prevent you from touching your face often. This means every time you touch your face you are spreading new virus onto your mask and contaminating it,” said Roy Miller, co-owner. “Our mask kills viruses and bacteria, whereas your traditional blue mask doesn’t. So, if you take your mask off and then put it back on again- you are still carrying the virus with you and ultimately back into your home environment.” By wearing a Copper Fresh face mask you are effectively putting on a new mask, every minute. The business venture started with the foresight of the founders realizing that the pandemic & other virus concerns were going to be something we continue to face for the future. The mask is ideal for further use in medical fields, for our nurses and other frontline workers, and for all individuals who feel like they need added protection, aside from what is mandatory. “What we realised was in the medical PPE space there is little to no new technology. The stuff they are using today, is the same stuff they have been using for the past few decades. Nothing has changed. In addition, the environmental angle of short-lifespan, disposable masks going to landfills, provided further impetus for the venture of a self-cleaning smart mask. We started making phone calls to people that are looking at coming up with tomorrow’s technology, making it today. Most of our phone calls were late into the night talking to mask-making factories and experts. One thing kept popping up…copper," says David Ash - co-founder.

Story continues below Advertisment

The entrepreneurial trio of founders and owners finally found the technology they were looking for offshore. Copper Fresh has since secured the rights to manufacture this unique technology for Africa, where currently 30 patents and scientific studies exist world-wide. There’s also 15 years of research that covers the origins of the technology, where copper oxide-infused fabric was being used by paramedics to dress wounds at accident scenes. Masks have undoubtedly become our first line of prevention, changing the way we live, work, travel and socialise. The swap from generic blue masks to the Copper Fresh self-cleansing versions, offers better breathability and general comfort during usage. For all those currently battling breakouts, or 'mascne' (mask acne) associated with constant covering up of your facial skin and an unfortunate side effect of mask-wearing, some good news now comes in boxes of 5 or 10.

Story continues below Advertisment

These pink masks earn their hue due to the copper component present in each mask, which has further proven to have a positive impact on the reduction of wrinkles and fine lines, facial skin lifting, and skin brightness. Other than the skin benefits and general increased comfort levels compared to other masks- perks include knowing you're fully protected whilst being mindful of the environment. Thanks to the reusability of these eco-friendly masks which boast potent, anti-microbial efficiency and with no washing required- a single Copper-Oxide Mask usage replaces dozens of regular masks. Save a few rands as well as the environment by preventing pollution! Currently, this patented fabric is shipped into their Johannesburg warehouse where a local team is busy around the clock, manufacturing masks. Recommended for nurses, front-line staff, individuals, households, companies and will soon be available in select Clicks stores nationwide or online orders at www.copperfresh.co.za