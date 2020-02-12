London - Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus after initially being given the all-clear – raising the prospect of "silent carriers".
The cases – reported on Tuesday in the US and Japan – raise the prospect that people can be infected with the disease while believing they are healthy.
It also calls into question the accuracy of the test.
However, scientists claim such occurrences are "common" when patients have not yet entered the "diagnostic window" – when infections are large enough to be detected.
Professor Richard Tedder, an expert in viruses from Imperial College London, explained that if individuals were tested very soon after they have become infected, there may not be enough of the virus in the body to show up on the analysis.