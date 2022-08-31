Costco stuns customers by displaying coffins and urns next to braai stands

Shoppers are stunned as Costco puts cheap COFFINS and urns on its shelves next to braai stands.
Winding down time for most people means a book and or catching up on their favourite series, mine is pretty much that coupled with some shopping.
If I’m not shopping, I’m probably window shopping.
One of the perks of shopping is the chance to observe how unguarded people are. A coffin and an urn in a grocery store are the last things you’d expect to see.
Costco Wholesale Corporation is an American retailer that sells large quantities of merchandise at deeply discounted prices to club members who pay an annual membership fee.
It ranks as one of the world’s largest retailers.
One shopper shared a picture to social media after spotting the display at the North Lakes store near Brisbane in Australia.
There have been some mixed views about the display, some finding it funny while others say it’s distasteful.
The retailer has been selling the product range in Australia since 2015.
One user commented and said: “If you buy your own coffin, a funeral parlour can refuse to take you because their mark-up is on the coffin.
“Then you are stuck with a body, a coffin and no embalmer etc.”
While, Ms Defy, Somewhere Over The Rainbow in Australia, wrote: “It’s always been like that at my Costco.
“No big deal. I’m getting burnt when I die anyway, maybe hubs can get a double deal on a braai stand and a coffin.”
Aussie Villa Fan, in Melbourne, Australia, says: “Why not… We all die and high time we pay a reasonable price rather than pay way overs for something we won't use again… ”
While this is not a prank, but rather a strategic business decision for Costco, the #coffinprank in South Africa, which has over 53 000 views, in which funeral staff call people under the guise that they have won a coffin, has left Tik Tokers ecstatic.
