Could traditional African herbs be all we need to heal our ailing health?

Traditional medicinal plants have become more popular recently, either on their own or in conjunction with modern treatment, as a way to enhance health. As a result, many people see herbal medications as a sensible and balanced method of treatment.

People all over the world view herbal medicine as a secure means of maintaining health as well as treating and preventing illness in light of the numerous negative effects of modern medications and the rise in antibiotic resistance. According to Dr Caren Hauptfleisch, Chairperson of the SA Association of Registered Physiotherapists (SAARP), the introduction of modern healthcare as we know it has resulted in the disappearance and displacement of many indigenous health practices. However, scientists worldwide are now looking to plants and herbs to formulate new phyto-therapeutic agents (plant-based treatments) to prevent and treat disease.

“South Africa, and in particular, the Western Cape’s floristic region, is home to a wide variety of indigenous medicinal plants that have been used safely and effectively since time immemorial. Science and clinical use are confirming their medicinal value.” The following herbs can be steamed or are typically used as herbal infusions. Some of them are also available as herbal remedies or tablets. Devil’s Claw (Harpagophytum procumbens):

Devil's Claw has been used in the treatment of pain associated with arthritic diseases, liver and kidney problems, fever, and malaria, as well as an ointment to treat various skin problems, such as sores and boils. Devils claw - has been used in the treatment of pain associated with arthritic diseases, liver and kidney problems, fever, and malaria. Image supplied. Herbs used in the prevention and/or treatment of common winter ailments: Herbs that are commonly used for the prevention and/or treatment of common winter ailments found in the Cape and various parts of Africa include:

Wilde als/Umthlonyane (Artemisia afra) Prevents and treats various respiratory infections. Kankerbossie/Cancer bush (Lessertia frutescens) When used on a regular basis, it helps the body fight infections and illness. It also alleviates cold and flu symptoms. Wild Olive (Olea europaea subs Africana) Prevents infections, including viral infections of the respiratory system.

Pelargonium sidoides , Tulbaghia violacea (wilde knoffel) Treats the common cold and its symptoms, including a sore throat, and soothes inflamed respiratory tissues. Sage (Salvia species) Targets viral respiratory infections and eases a sore throat. Helichrysum species Helps to treat coughs.

Mint (Mentha longifolia) Eases pulmonary infections, headaches, fever and colds when used in combination with other herbs like Artemisia afra, Saliva species and Olea europaea. Sand Olive (Dodonaea viscosa var. angustifolia) Is traditionally used for treatment of colds and associated sore throat, influenza and measles. It's critical to use the proper plant for the associated illness and the appropriate dosage while using herbal medication. Before attempting it at home, it is better to consult a professional if you are unsure.

Herbal medicine can be an effective and safe form of healthcare when used properly and in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle. Plants have been used as medicine for centuries by humans and animals alike. The body is designed to respond to herbal medicines the same way it responds to food. Plants are the source of many of our modern medicines. e.g. Aspirin from Salix alba (White willow bark); antimitotic chemotherapy drugs from the alkaloids of Catharanthus roseus; Quinine from the Cinchona officinalis tree, and many others.

Herbal medications, according to Hauptfleisch, contain a variety of phytochemicals that interact with bodily tissues, cells, and molecules to improve health. Depending on what is being treated, it may either begin to work fast or gradually. Disclaimer: Please consult your doctor before using any herbs to treat ailments