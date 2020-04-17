Covid-19 disinfectant: Can Hydrogen peroxide be used as alternative to alcohol?

There has been widespread speculation whether 70% alcohol-based sanitizers are the only ingredient with the ability to kill the coronavirus.

As alcohol stock levels deplete throughout the country and suppliers are hardly able to meet the demands of the public, there is a viable alternative to help flatten the curve in South Africa. The World Economic Forum published evidence that Hydrogen peroxide is, in fact, an effective ingredient to help curb the spread of the virus if used correctly. Diluted to three percent, it is safe for human use and is the commercial grade standard. It is both environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

The proprietary manufactured product, named Perosxil AG+, contains a hydrogen peroxide formula, with added silver technology that has been found effective in killing off the protection barrier micro-film that surrounds the virus, subsequently killing the virus itself.





According to experts, Covid-19 has been shown to survive on some surfaces for up to 16 hours, making it important to regularly disinfect your home.





Consider these expert tips for cleaning your home to kill the new Covid-19 and the pathogens behind other deadly diseases:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends daily disinfection for frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches and countertops.

Products containing bleach, alcohol or hydrogen peroxide are the best at killing off germs.

Vinegar and other natural products are not recommended.





“Not many scientific studies have asked which are the most effective disinfecting agents to use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, because it was discovered so recently,” says Siobain Duffy, associate professor of ecology at Rutgers University with expertise in emerging viruses and microbial evolution.





“So scientists are assuming that what works against other coronaviruses can work against this one.







