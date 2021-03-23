Covid-19 vaccine skeptics lured with gift cards and hotel discounts

Washington - In the global effort to encourage skeptics to get vaccinated against Covid-19, one Canadian insurer hopes gift cards and cheaper hotel stays may help tip the balance.

Manulife Financial is adding the vaccination as a way to win points in its Vitality health-tracking programme, which rewards health- and life-insurance policyholders for things such as exercising, getting health screenings or taking nutrition classes online.

Those points can be redeemed for rewards including Amazon.com gift cards, Hotels.com lodging discounts and less-expensive gym memberships.

Canadians who upload a proof of vaccination will receive 400 points, comparable to what they'd earn from 40 light workouts, said Manulife Canada Chief Executive Officer Mike Doughty.

Adding vaccinations to the Manulife Vitality rewards programme, which has more than a million members, is a way for the company to encourage people to get the shots without putting too much pressure on them, he said.