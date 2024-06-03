In a bombshell interview in Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), admitted to having 'made up' Covid-19 guidelines, including the one-metre social distancing rule and the requirement for children to wear masks. These guidelines were followed throughout the world, with governments implementing strict regulations for all citizens.

Speaking in Washington to counsel on behalf of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in January, Fauci told Republican politicians that the one-metre social distancing rule 'sort of just appeared' and he did not recall its origins. 'You know, I don't recall. It sort of just appeared,' he said, according to committee transcripts, when pressed on how the rule was established. He admitted he 'was not aware of studies' supporting social distancing, conceding that such studies 'would be very difficult' to conduct.

Besides not recalling any evidence supporting social distancing, Fauci also informed the committee's counsel that he didn't remember reviewing any data suggesting that masking children would prevent Covid-19. 'Do you recall reviewing any studies or data supporting masking for children?' he was asked. 'I might have,' he responded, 'but I don't recall specifically that I did.'

According to reports in the DailyMail, when asked whether masking children was an effective measure to prevent transmission, Fauci said, 'I still think that's up in the air'. Republicans released the full transcript of their January interview with Fauci just days before his highly-anticipated public testimony on Monday. They intend to question him about the Covid-19 restrictions he implemented, which he acknowledged did little to 'slow the spread' of the virus.

The negative impacts on children's learning and social development, including speech problems, have been well-documented globally. Other consequences of social distancing include 'depression, generalised anxiety, and acute stress.' Furthermore, the former NIAID director expressed that he believes the lab leak theory—that Covid-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—is a real 'possibility.' 'I think people have made conspiracy aspects from it,' he said, adding, 'it could be a lab leak.'