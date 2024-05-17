Craving something savoury? Here are a few healthy snack options

Ladies, you know that when it’s that time of the month you crave all sorts of bad things! Whether it’s a giant slab of chocolate or a packet of chips, it’s generally not anything healthy.

If, like me, you gravitate towards more savoury snacks, you know that one bowl of chips or a bag of biltong is not enough. But when you’re craving something savoury, it doesn’t mean that you have to reach for unhealthy foods. There are plenty of delicious and nutritious alternatives that can satisfy your craving without sacrificing your health goals.

Here are some great options to consider when you're in the mood for something savoury: Popcorn Air-popped popcorn is a great low-calorie snack that can be seasoned with herbs and spices. It’s a satisfying snack that can help curb your craving for something salty and crunchy.

Air-popped popcorn is a great low-calorie snack. Picture: Fotios Photos / Pexels Roasted chickpeas Chickpeas are a versatile legume that can be roasted with olive oil and seasoning to create a crunchy snack. They’re high in protein and fibre, making them a filling option that can help keep you satisfied between meals. Veggie sticks with hummus Fresh vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers make a great crunchy snack when paired with a creamy hummus dip.

This combination provides a good balance of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to keep you feeling full and satisfied. Fresh vegetables paired with a creamy hummus dip make for a healthy snack. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels Nuts and seeds Nuts and seeds are a nutrient-dense option that can provide a satisfying crunch, while also offering a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. Just be mindful of portion sizes, as nuts and seeds are calorie-dense.

Baked sweet potato chips Sweet potatoes are a great alternative to normal potatoes, offering more fibre and nutrients. Baking sweet potato fries with a sprinkle of sea salt and paprika can satisfy your craving for something savoury, while still keeping your meal healthy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassy Joy Garcia | Fed & Fit (@fedandfit) Rice cakes with avocado and salsa Rice cakes have a light and crunchy base that can be topped with mashed avocado and salsa for a delicious and savoury snack.