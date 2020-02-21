London - Dame Julie Walters revealed on Thursday that she has been given the all-clear after being treated for advanced bowel cancer.
The 69-year-old actress spoke of her shock diagnosis 18 months ago, urging people who thought they had symptoms to get themselves checked.
Dame Julie said that she must have already had tumours developing when she visited her best friend Victoria Wood as the comedienne was dying of an inoperable form of cancer aged 62 in 2016.
A year later she saw her GP for indigestion and a "slight discomfort", which over the subsequent 12 months developed into stomach pain, heartburn and vomiting.
Doctors who performed a CT scan and a colonoscopy found two primary tumours in her large intestine. She was told she had stage three cancer as it had spread to nearby lymph nodes.