Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had unusual symptoms, says Danish Medicines Agency

COPENHAGEN - A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, the Danish Medicines Agency said late on Sunday.

It said the woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding.

European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots.

The Netherlands has also joined a fast-growing list of countries suspending use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after reports of unexpected possible side effects from the injection.

The European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organization on Friday.