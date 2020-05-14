10 hidden health benefits of eggs you should know

There are many health benefits to eating eggs. Eggs are a very good source of inexpensive, high-quality protein. More than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white, which also includes vitamin B2 and lower amounts of fat than the yolk.

Take a look at some the reasons you should be eating more eggs in your diet.

Eggs help the immune system





Fighting like soldiers on a battlefield, our immune system is the body’s defence against invading viruses, bacteria, and other illness-causing pathogens. Eggs are high in vitamin A and selenium, important nutrients for normal immune function.





Good for the eyes





Egg yolks are good for the eyes as this is the part of the egg that has lutein and zeaxanthin. These nutrients have been shown to lower the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in older people.





Eggs are good for the heart





While eggs do contain cholesterol, eating eggs will not necessarily raise your cholesterol. Compared to non-egg eaters, those who eat eggs daily have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, and also a lower risk of dying from these conditions, too.





Eggs are good for muscle building





When combined with resistance (weight) training, protein provides the building blocks for muscle building and repair. Eggs are a source of high-quality protein: one large egg contains 7g of protein. In fact, eating whole eggs immediately after resistance exercise results in better muscle building than if just eating the egg white.





Eat the whole egg, not just the white





While the egg white contains protein, selenium and the B-vitamin riboflavin, there is a lot of nutrition in the egg yolk. The egg yolk contains heart healthy fats (monounsaturated fats) and half of the protein of the whole egg. If you avoid eating the egg yolk, you’re missing out on vitamin D and iron, too.





Eggs help vegetarians meet their nutrient needs





Plant-based eating like vegetarianism is on the rise. Vegetarians are encouraged to supplement their diets with vitamin B12. One large egg contains almost 44 percent of our B12 needs and is high in protein to meet these nutrient needs.





Good to eat during pregnancy.





A vital nutrient for pregnant women is choline, which plays a key role in the development of a baby’s brain and nervous system. Eggs contain choline, making eggs a good choice as part of a healthy diet during pregnancy.





Eggs are versatile and store well.





Scrambled for breakfast, quiche for lunch, frittata for dinner or boiled as snack, eggs can be eaten at any time of the day and in so many forms. Eggs also store well in our pantries or fridges.





Eggs are good because they’re a cost-effective food.





Compared to other protein sources like meat, chicken and fish, eggs are relatively well-priced and offer an affordable source of protein.





Eggs are good to eat every day.



