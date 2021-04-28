3 benefits of including collagen in your diet

Winter is on its way bringing with it colds and flu, dry skin and stiff joints. But there’s an easy and natural solution to these winter woes and it comes in the form of pure hydrolysed collagen.

Collagen has many important functions, including providing your skin with structure and strengthening your bones.

In recent years, collagen supplements have become popular. Most are hydrolysed, which means the collagen has been broken down, making it easier for you to absorb.

In the colder months, it’s important to keep exercising to maintain flexibility and fitness and to encourage blood circulation, which in turn keeps you warm.

Be Bright, a health supplement company based in Durban says: “Collagen plays a vital role in maintaining and building lean muscle and helps you to burn fat as well. Another benefit is that its regenerative properties support and enhance the health of bones, joints, cartilage, tendons and ligaments.

“The result is a reduction in joint inflammation, relieving the aches and pains associated with stiff joints and arthritis.”

Researchers have theorised that taking collagen supplements may help reduce the risk of heart-related conditions.

A 2000 study on Collagen: The Fibrous Proteins of the Matrix found that collagen provides structure to your arteries, which are the blood vessels that carry blood from your heart to the rest of your body. Without enough collagen, arteries may become weak and fragile.

Other benefits and tips on using collagen from Be Bright team:

Make sure its natural

If you’re taking a supplement every day, look for one that’s totally natural. It must not contain sugar, sweeteners, carbohydrates, GMOs, flavourings, preservatives, or fillers and should be is Halal-certified at source.

The packaging is also reusable and recyclable (aside from the sticker on the jar). However, as it includes bovine ingredients, it’s not suitable for vegans or vegetarians.

Gut health

Boosting the immune system and staying healthy is on everyone’s minds at the moment. One of the main benefits of collagen supplements is that they help to maintain the health and function of the intestines.

This means that the body is able to absorb the necessary nutrients and vitamins from your diet, ensuring that your immune system is strong enough to fight off infections, such as winter colds and flu.

Calling all pet-lovers

Anyone with an ageing pet, whether cat or dog, will be delighted to know that a daily dose of collagen can do wonders for their stiff joints as well. All you need do is sprinkle a tablespoonful over their food every day.

This will also assist with their digestion, stimulate their appetite and promote a healthy skin and coat.

To enhance the absorption of hydrolysed collagen powder and speed up the rebuilding of your own collagen, take a daily dose of Vitamin C.