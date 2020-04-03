LifestyleHealthDiet
3 cocktail-style health shots that can boost your immunity

By Viwe Ndongeni-Ntlebi Time of article published 42m ago

Health-boosting shots have become all the rage at juice bars. They’re basically juices that include a variety of fruit, vegetables, spices and occasionally other ingredients that come together to create a very nutrient dense drink that offers a diverse array of health benefits.

But with lockdown in South Africa, finding health shots can be close to impossible.

Health shots and healthy cocktails have many health benefits. Whether you’ve come down with a cold or the flu, want to boost your immune system, are feeling fatigued or suffering from digestive problems, there’s a healthy shot for you.

We know you don't have the luxury of going to go to a juice bar to enjoy all of their benefits – health boosting shots like these are easy to make right at home with ingredients that you have in your fridge. 

Ginger & Turmeric shot

Ingredients : 
1 Liter of water 1 
Ginger (100 grams) 
1 Lemon
2 Oranges 
1-2 tablespoon of Honey Ground Turmeric

Method: 

Cut everything into chunky pieces and boil it all for 30 minutes, get rid of all the excess stuff. Put the liquid in a bottle and refrigerate.
 
Virgin mojito style Immunity booster

Ingredients:
Diced Pineapple 
Cut Fresh ginger root 
Fresh mint
Sliced Lemon and Lime 
Water

Method:
Add all ingredients in a pot and Boil for 10 minutes, then simmer for 5 minutes, let cool down, strain and decant in a container then refrigerate.
Add some cucumber, mint or lime wedges to garnish. Can be enjoyed as a hot beverage as well.

Ginger Turmeric Citrus Shot

One shot of this spicy bad boy in the morning will give you that little feeling of wellness to kickstart your day. Or make it two shots during these crazy times! .

Ingredients:
1 orange, peeled
1 pink grapefruit, peeled
1 lemon, juiced
35 g fresh ginger, peeled
10 g fresh turmeric
3 Tbsp date syrup
¼ tsp cinnamon
1 pinch of black pepper
200 ml filtered water

Method:
Add ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Fill into glass bottle and refrigerate up to a week.

