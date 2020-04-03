3 cocktail-style health shots that can boost your immunity

Health-boosting shots have become all the rage at juice bars. They’re basically juices that include a variety of fruit, vegetables, spices and occasionally other ingredients that come together to create a very nutrient dense drink that offers a diverse array of health benefits.





But with lockdown in South Africa, finding health shots can be close to impossible.



Health shots and healthy cocktails have many health benefits. Whether you’ve come down with a cold or the flu, want to boost your immune system, are feeling fatigued or suffering from digestive problems, there’s a healthy shot for you.

We know you don't have the luxury of going to go to a juice bar to enjoy all of their benefits – health boosting shots like these are easy to make right at home with ingredients that you have in your fridge.



