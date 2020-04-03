3 cocktail-style health shots that can boost your immunity
View this post on Instagram
Start your day with a Ginger & Turmeric shot 🧡 This little shot is full of great benefits like boosting the immune-system, aid digestion and reduce inflammation in the body (Please google the benefits, the list is endless🤓). I decided to make a veeery quick (by quick I mean lazy) version of this. I will include the quick and the ‘normal’ way to make this golden-health-immunesystem-godlike-shot.. 😋 🧡 NORMAL VERSION: 1 Liter of water 1 Ginger (100 grams) 1 Lemon 2 Oranges 1-2 tablespoon of Honey Ground Turmeric Cut everything into chunky pieces and boil it all for 30 minutes, get rid of all the excess stuff. Put the liquid in a bottle and refrigerate. 🧡 LAZY VERSION: Put some water in a shot glass, add ground turmeric and ground ginger. And some lemon juice. Mix with a (reusable)straw. Annnd cheers🥂 🥴 . . 🇩🇰 INGREDIENSER: 1 Liter vand 1 Ingefær 1 Citron 2 Appelsiner 1-2 Spiseske Honning Gurkemeje Krydderi Kog i 30 minuter 🇩🇰 DEN DOVNE VERSION: Brug krydderier, bland det med lidt vand i et glas og kom noget citronsaft i. Klamt, men godt 🥴👌🏼 . . . . . . #immunesystembooster #forlazypeople #health #gingershot #simplefood #immunsystembooster #krydderier #turmeric #healthshot #sundmad #sunddrink #startyourday #turmericshot #gingerturmericshot
A post shared by Mie Andresen (@mie_andresen) on
View this post on Instagram
Virgin mojito style Immunity booster You need •Diced Pineapple •Cut Fresh ginger root •Fresh mint •Sliced Lemon & Lime •Water Add all ingredients in a pot and Boil for 10 minutes, then simmer for 5 minutes, let cool down, strain & decant in a container then refrigerate. Add some cucumber, mint or lime wedges to garnish (Can be enjoyed as a hot beverage as well) #virginmojito #immunebooster #immunityboost #immuneboosterjuice #coldpressedjuice #coldpressedshots #coldpressed #environmentallyfriendly #reducereuserecycle #reducewaste #carbonfootprint #zerowaste #zerowasteliving #sustainability #coldpressedjuice #juices #vegan #veganlife #plantbased #healthcoach #vegancoach #wholefoods #wholefoodplantbased #smoothie #healthylifestyle #vegan #plantbaseddiet #healthybreakfast #healthyeating #foodbloggers #vegandessert #acalaca5dayveganchallange
A post shared by Acalaca Vegan Paradise (@acalaca_vegan_paradise) on
View this post on Instagram
Boost your immune system with these GINGER TURMERIC CITRUS SHOTS.🍊🍋 One shot of this spicy bad boy in the morning will give you that little feeling of wellness to kickstart your day. Or make it two shots during these crazy times!🍊✨ Love & sunshine, Anna 💛 Ingredients: 1 orange, peeled 1 pink grapefruit, peeled 1 lemon, juiced 35 g fresh ginger, peeled 10 g fresh turmeric 3 Tbsp date syrup ¼ tsp cinnamon 1 pinch of black pepper 200 ml filtered water Method: Add ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Fill into glass bottle and refrigerate up to a week.
A post shared by HAPPY FOOD🍍Berlin (@anna.culina) on