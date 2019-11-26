Weight loss can be hard, and the trick to breaking this cycle is to think of other ways to reward yourself that do not involve food.

Experts say that one of the barriers to healthy eating is the time it takes to actually prepare a healthy meal.

So, if you already do not like the idea of cooking, and you are struggling to lose weight, these simple mind tricks by Diet Doctor might help.

Stressless, sleep more

Chronic stress and inadequate sleep may increase levels of stress hormones such as cortisol in your body. This can cause increased hunger and may result in weight gain.

If you’re looking to lose weight, you should review possible ways to decrease or better handle excessive stress in your life. Although this often demands substantial changes, it may immediately affect your stress hormone levels, and perhaps your weight.

You should also make an effort to get enough good sleep, preferably every night.

Measure your progress wisely

Tracking successful weight loss is sometimes trickier than you’d think. Focusing primarily on weight and stepping on the scale every day might be misleading, cause unnecessary anxiety and undermine your motivation for no good reason.

The scale is not necessarily your friend. You may want to lose fat – but the scale measures muscles, bone and internal organs as well. Gaining muscle is a good thing. Thus weight or BMI are imperfect ways to measure your progress

Avoid artificial sweeteners

Many people replace sugar with artificial sweeteners in the belief that this will reduce their calorie intake and cause weight loss. It sounds plausible. Several studies, however, have failed to show obvious positive effects on weight loss by consuming artificial sweeteners instead of plain sugar.