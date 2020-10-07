3 easy healthy breakfast options to try

It is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, for many of us it’s an effort to make something to eat in the morning before leaving home, or even when we arrive at the office.

Before you think of skipping breakfast because you’re in a rush, take a look at these quick healthy breakfast ideas.

Fitness influencer Juanita Khumalo says oats is her go-to breakfast: “I’m obsessed with it, but it really is the perfect way to start your day. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and in soluble fibre – this keeps you fuller for longer and promotes weight loss.’’

Another one she loves is a high-protein quinoa and egg scramble. “I’m always on the lookout for fun, nutritional and easy meals to make. This requires few ingredients and I have all except the cheese. Try this at home if you’re trying to bring variety to your eating plan or diet,’’ says Khumalo.

Here’s the recipe.