3 easy healthy breakfast options to try
It is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, for many of us it’s an effort to make something to eat in the morning before leaving home, or even when we arrive at the office.
Before you think of skipping breakfast because you’re in a rush, take a look at these quick healthy breakfast ideas.
Fitness influencer Juanita Khumalo says oats is her go-to breakfast: “I’m obsessed with it, but it really is the perfect way to start your day. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and in soluble fibre – this keeps you fuller for longer and promotes weight loss.’’
Another one she loves is a high-protein quinoa and egg scramble. “I’m always on the lookout for fun, nutritional and easy meals to make. This requires few ingredients and I have all except the cheese. Try this at home if you’re trying to bring variety to your eating plan or diet,’’ says Khumalo.
Here’s the recipe.
High-protein Quinoa and Egg Scramble
Cook a cup of quinoa
Heat some extra virgin olive oil and garlic in a pan over medium heat.
Whisk eggs in a small bowl and add to the pan.
Once the eggs start to cook, add chopped baby spinach, cheese and the cooked quinoa. I used a bit of milk instead of cheese. Simply a preference thing; I’m not big on cheese.
Season with salt and pepper. Feel free to add additional herbs – mixed herbs, coriander or thyme.
Total cooking time should be 5 minutes tops!
SAVE/ARCHIVE - What I made for breakfast today. A High Protein Quinoa and Egg scramble 😋 Swipe right for the ingredients. I'm always on the lookout for fun, nutritional and easy meals to make. This requires little ingredients and I have all except the cheese. Try this at home if you're trying to bring variety to your eating plan/diet ☘️ How to prep: - Cook a cup of quinoa - Over medium heat, heat the Extra Virgin Olive Oil + garlic - Whisk the eggs in a small bowl and add the eggs - Once eggs start to cook, add the baby spinach which is chopped, add the cheese and quinoa. I used a bit of milk instead of cheese. Simply a preference thing I'm not big on cheese. - Season with salt and pepper. Feel free to add any additional herbs. Mixed herbs, coriander or thyme etc. - Total cooking time should be 5 minutes tops!
More ideas for you to try:
My FAVE go to breakfast options especially after a power workout session to fuel up 🤩😋🤤 Which are you? Option 1 or Two? One 1 - Toasted bread (brown, whole-wheat or rye) with eggs and avo. It is all 3 macronutrients needed for a healthy diet (nutrient dense carbs, fats and protein). Option2 - Oats BREAKFAST FOR CHAMPS 🤩🤤 (healthy carbs) with plain yogurt with berries (blueberries or strawberries - they're rich in antioxidants) with dash of cinnamon and honey!
MAKE YOUR BREAKFAST FUN! Oats is my go to source of breakfast, I'm obsessed with it 😅 but it really is the most perfect way to start your day! It keeps you fuller for longer, it is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and it is rich in soluble fiber which keeps you fuller for longer and this promotes weight loss. I've added plain yoghurt, a banana, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon and a dash of honey to make it tasty and more nutritious! Try it out at home, it's delicious! 😋