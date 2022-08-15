3 easy ways to detox after a sugar binge, for the sake of your health

Sugar consumption is a huge health issue today. Even a little bit can have negative effects on the body. But quitting sugar can be tough (especially considering that it’s everywhere). That’s where a sugar detox comes in.

Sugar is as addictive as cocaine, say researchers. Overindulgence in sugar can cause many short-term and long-term health effects including obesity and diabetes. Here are some tips to quickly and easily detox your body from all those sweet treats you had just stuffed yourself with. Eggs. Picture: Pexels/Trang Doan Eat real food

Sugar can be found in many packaged foods at the grocery store. That means that in order to get rid of sugar addiction, you’ll need to focus on real, whole foods. With few exceptions, foods like meats, eggs, nuts, vegetables, and cheese can be counted on to not have hidden sugars. Eat real, whole foods whenever you feel hungry. If you try fasting, you will know the true difference between hunger and cravings. If you are still learning the difference and feel hungry – eat. Just don’t eat sugar or starchy carbs.

A simple way to help your body stay warm this winter is to drink water. Picture: Pexels Hydrate Gulping water is an integral part of any detox - sugar included. Dehydration is pretty common and has been linked to fatigue, decreased mental alertness, and mood changes which, in reality, will only worsen your sugar hangover, so drink up. Adequate water consumption aids the kidneys and intestines in removing waste from the body.

Plan your meals in advance Writing down what you will be eating for each meal, plus some snacks, will not only help you with making a grocery list but make the whole process easier. Being hungry and stuck with no ideas is not where you want to find yourself.

