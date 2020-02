3 healthy chocolates you can indulge in this Valentine's Day









Unfortunately, those sweet treats tend to bring about a nasty sugar hangover - so not romantic. So, instead of messing your healthy diet, fall in love with these healthy treats that won't break your scale.

Valor Chocolates





The brand also offers no-sugar-added and lactose-free chocolate varieties – all of the flavour, none of the guilt.





Natural sweetener Stevia is perfectly combined with the finest cocoa beans in the world, for the 0% Sugar Added bars, making them ideal for anyone who cannot consume sugar or for those who are watching their diet.





B ut there is no compromise on taste. All the products from the 0% Sugar Added range have the same flavour and aroma as traditional Valor chocolates.

















Mojo Me Sugar Free Chocolate Cacao Nib & Rock Salt





Mojo Me Sugar Free Chocolate with Cacao Nib + Rock Salt is high in cocoa (86%) with an added crunch and fullness of flavour. Mojo Me’s exceptional Chocolate is no ordinary delicacy.





It contains no added sugar, no dairy, and is definitively diabetic friendly; being sweetened using the aftertaste-free erythritol. A guilt-free, banting, and vegan confection for every kitchen cupboard.













Lindt 70-90%





This was once considered a rare treat is now mainstream. It’s become the snack of choice for healthy eaters. Lindt is a chocolate brand name that most people are familiar with. Its delicately fragrant, smooth cocoa flavour has subtle fruit and floral undertones and hints of natural vanilla.





As a Vilintes treat, the dark chocolate slab is perfect to pair with a glass of red wine or with a milk based coffee such as a Sidamo Blend Caffe Latte.