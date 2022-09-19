3 healthy tips on how to add colour to your spring meals

We are thrilled about the new season! When it comes to spring, there are many advantages. We can highlight delicious seasonal products like strawberries, asparagus, cherries, peas, squash, leeks, carrots, and other fresh, natural produce.

This season is also associated with joy, an abundance of colours, as well as rebirth and renewal, as nature blooms once more. Spring is also a time to bring some colour to our meals too! Eating a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables has many proven health benefits. This is because the different plant colours contain different vitamins and minerals. Adding colour and variety to your meals can also make them more exciting and can encourage you to try different foods while benefiting your health. But how can you add colour to your meals?

The team at Herbalife suggests you start by following these simple tips. A simple and effective way to ensure that you reach your plant point goals is to substitute some of your standard ingredients for plant-based ones. Picture: Grooveland Designs Make some smart swaps Eating the rainbow may seem like a challenge at first, especially if you’re often on the go. A simple and effective way to ensure that you reach your plant point goals is to substitute some of your standard ingredients for plant-based ones.

For instance, try swapping regular pasta for zucchini pasta; or a regular burger patty for a lentil-based one. You could also opt for a variety of colours in your favourite vegetables instead of sticking to just one, think tri-colour peppers, for example. Upping those colour points boils down to working smarter, not harder. Smoothies are a great option if you’re looking to cram a bunch of colourful plants into one meal. Picture: Sebastian Coman Photography Drink your breakfast

Smoothies are a great option if you’re looking to cram a bunch of colourful plants into one meal. Frozen fruit and veg work well for this. To optimise your morning routine, prepare smoothie packs in advance – you can store these in the freezer and use them as you need. For a quick, easy, and nutrient-rich breakfast, simply pop your smoothie pack into a blender, add a scoop of protein powder, and you’re good to go! You can also experiment with shake mixes.

These generally come in various delicious flavours, giving your smoothie a better taste and texture, with added benefits such as vitamins and minerals, and provides a great source of protein and fibre. There are also plenty of vegan options to choose from. And the best part? You can pack whatever fruits and veg you like into these morning mixes, from kale and berries to bananas and beyond. It’s a simple, delicious way to smash those plant points early on in your day. Take the frustration out of this process and look into something like a subscription box. Picture: Allesksana Optimise your grocery hauls

Trying to shop for colourful fruits and veg can be inconvenient if you lead a busy life. Most people don’t have time to browse the fresh food section for hours in order to pick a variety of produce. It’s also difficult to find the right quantity of fruits and vegetables this way. Take the frustration out of this process and look into something like a subscription box. That way, you can receive a variety of quality ingredients on a regular basis and support your local farmers. If you can’t find an option like this in your area, you could always opt for a grocery delivery service and plan out a weekly fruit and veg haul online. Eating a variety of colourful fruits and veg can seem like a lot of effort, but if you plan properly, it can be a pleasantly simple endeavour.