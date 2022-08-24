3 high-protein breakfast ideas that will keep you full

If you are trying to maintain a healthy weight or have a hard time keeping your hunger in check in the morning, you probably already know how important starting your day with a high-protein breakfast is. Instead of whipping up the usual sometimes time-consuming scrambled eggs or throwing a dash of protein powder into your smoothie, the Herbalife Nutrition team suggests some other delicious foods that can easily add to your breakfast protein count before starting your day.

The team notes that protein is an important part of a hearty breakfast. “In fact, it has been shown that consuming protein in your first meal increases the release of satiety hormones, helping you feel fuller for longer. Protein is also crucial for muscle health as well as blood sugar and insulin control. “Ultimately, starting your day the right way should include eating a few decent protein products,” they said.

Here are some breakfast ideas they suggest are delicious and packed with protein. Banana overnight oats Oatmeal has seen a rise in popularity in the last few years and it’s no secret why. This tasty breakfast is easy to customise and packs a great nutritional punch.

Oats are low GI and an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Gone are the days of the dull, grey oatmeal your granny used to make – oatmeal has had a makeover and now you’ll see enticing recipes like banana overnight oats and apple cinnamon baked oatmeal squares taking the stage. These sweet treats are sure to start your day on a deliciously high note.

Quinoa has superfood status for a reason. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Cinnamon apple raisin breakfast quinoa Quinoa has superfood status for a reason. The quinoa seed boasts a whopping twenty amino acids and twice the quantity of proteins than many other bowls of cereal. Quinoa is also a great source of vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and high-quality starch. While you may be more accustomed to quinoa in something like a salad or side dish, this miracle grain is also an amazing breakfast food!

A dish like cinnamon apple raisin breakfast quinoa puts a sweet twist on this popular grain that you’re bound to love. Shakes are a super easy way to pack in an array of ingredients and they’re especially great if you’re on the go. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Vanilla spice protein shake Shakes are a super easy way to pack in an array of ingredients and they’re especially great if you’re on the go. Skipping breakfast for the sake of saving time is an easy trap to fall into, but it will catch up with you later in the day.

Shakes are quick to prepare and are loaded with essential nutrients like protein, fibre vitamins, and minerals, helping you to sneak in a bunch of nutritional ingredients that will keep those energy levels up. A vanilla spice protein shake, for instance, is delicious and will take less than five minutes to prepare. Life moves fast, and it’s always tempting to skip the most important meal of the day. But your brain and body need a nutritional breakfast. Even if you can’t find the time to make yourself a gourmet first meal, it’s important to eat something – even if it’s a simple protein bar. Whatever you do, don’t start the day on an empty stomach.