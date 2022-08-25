3 quick, nutrient-dense recipes for workday meals/snacks that are good for you

Focusing on healthy eating options for daily physical activity and healthy nutrition is crucial due to the nature of office work, the sedentary nature of our fast-paced lives, and the fact that we consume a large number of unhealthily prepared meals. Nelile Nxumalo, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for ADSA (The Association for Dietetics in South Africa) outlines the basics of how to focus on healthy eating choices.

This avoids a rushed meal that could potentially lead to unhealthy eating habits, such as skipping meals but over-consuming calories as you’re always snacking instead of eating a nutritious meal. It's critical to avoid the trap of grabbing something quick to eat for a rushed workday lunch, because all too often, that's going to be highly processed or fast foods that are calorie dense but nutrient poor Registered dietitian, Jandri Barnard, says it's vital that we don't just think about food. What you drink during the day is also important.

“Make it a habit to leave the house with a water bottle – you can always flavour it with mint, cucumber, or lemon.” When you want a warm beverage, choose rooibos, fruit, or herbal teas to reduce your caffeine intake. Avoid sugary soft drinks and energy drinks. Three, dietitian approved, easy recipes that are ideas for workday meals/snacks: Peanut Butter Spice Granola / Bar

Peanut butter spice granola. l SUPPLIED As a bar, this is a spicy, fibre-rich on-the-go snack to enjoy while commuting or in-between meetings. The granola version can be combined with yoghurt or drinking yoghurt for a workday breakfast or lunch box alternative. This snack or meal has a lower glycaemic index to prevent blood sugar spikes and feeling an afternoon slump. Black forest smoothie bowl An antioxidant morning booster, which can be used as a vegan or dairy-free breakfast option if the cottage cheese is excluded. It is fibre-rich with oats and chia seeds to reduce your risk of developing heart disease.

Black Forest smoothie bowl. l FREEPIK Moroccan spiced lentil salad with dried apricots and almond flakes Moroccan Spiced Lentil Salad with dried apricots and almond flakes. l Supplied An easy, nutritious salad to pre-prepare for work or have as a load-shedding meal after work. This tasty salad is packed with vitamins, low fat protein and fibre with dried fruit, nuts and spices for extra zing and comfort.