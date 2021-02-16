3 reasons to eat more protein daily

Protein is essential for living organisms. If you do not have enough protein, your body will tell you. Protein comes from a variety of sources, including meat, milk, fish, soy, and eggs, as well as beans, legumes, and nut butter. When proteins are digested, they leave behind amino acids, which the human body needs. One indication that you do not have enough protein in your body is that you are hungry most of the time. Research shows that foods high in protein are far more satiating than foods containing large amounts of other nutrients. A protein-rich meal will keep hunger at bay for hours compared to a meal made up of mostly carbs. Another indication is swelling.

According to WebMD, one of the most common signs that you're not getting enough protein is swelling (also called oedema), especially in your abdomen, legs, feet, and hands.

A possible explanation: the proteins that circulate in your blood - albumin, in particular - help keep fluid from building up in your tissues. But many things can cause oedema, so be sure to check with your doctor in case it's more serious.

Here are just three reasons protein should be your friend:

Keeps you full for longer

This is one of the wonderful things about protein. From my knowledge, it takes your body longer to digest protein than it does with carbohydrates. So, while your system is slowly doing its thing, breaking down that chicken breast or protein shake that you just enjoyed, you will be left with a greater feeling of satisfaction.

It is important for immunity

Health experts reveal that inadequate protein in the diet can result in a weakened immune system. They reveal that proteins are essential for building components of our immune systems such as immune cells and antibodies. They, therefore, play a vital role in building up our body’s defence against disease-causing bacteria and viruses.

It is really good for you

Diets high in protein have been shown to lower blood pressure while also managing body fat levels, all of which, are very important for your general health. How do you increase your protein intake?

The answer is to consume dairy products. Dairy gets a sharp blow at most times but the reality is that dairy consumption is associated with lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of heart disease.