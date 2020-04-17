3 recipe ideas for vegan diet comfort food
Homemade vegan Kota 🥪 . Vegan 🌱 Mince Vegan mince Coconut oil Pink salt Origanum Ground cumin Garlic Onion Diced mixed peppers Soft fry all the ingredients . Grill vegan sausages in olive oil . Bake potatoes in the oven with vegetable seasoning . Layer your Kota (you can add your preferred sauces and additional ingredients like lettuce)
Cheat day I'm spoiling myself with a vegan cheese burger. Cheese is from @nature_moi_veg Veggie patty @frysfamily
Some plant-based comfort food for the weather. Jackfruit stew, chakalaka, potato salad and polenta pap. I got my jackfruit from @leafygreenscafe deliver around Joburg
