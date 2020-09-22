3 seasonal fruits you should be eating

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Eating with the seasons makes for a well-rounded and balanced diet. It supports your body’s natural nutritional needs for each season. Seasonality has a major influence on taste, which is why we should make the most of what’s in season. Here, we give you a breakdown of the star fruits to include in your diet for better health Avocados Avocados do not contain any cholesterol or sodium and are low in saturated fat. This fruit is prized for its high nutrient value and its flavour and rich texture make it a popular ingredient in a variety of dishes.

Avocados contain a variety of nutrients, including 20 different vitamins and minerals.

They are also relatively rich in fibre. This indigestible plant matter can contribute to weight loss, reduce blood sugar spikes and is strongly linked to a lower risk of many diseases.

Pawpaw

Also known as papaya, you can eat this fruit dried, ripe or unripe. Pawpaw contains nutrients such as vitamins A and C, folate, and various phytochemicals.

It also contains papain, a compound that is good for your gastrointestinal health and helps with indigestion and bloating.

Pawpaw is also a good source of beta-carotene. It prevents skin damage and reduces inflammation. The fruit has a decent amount of antioxidants which help prevent cancer and serious heart diseases. It is a great choice for someone who is on a weight-loss diet.

Watermelon

Watermelon is a low-calorie fruit high in some nutrients, especially carotenoids, including beta-carotene and lycopene. It also contains vitamin C and cucurbitacin E, which has anti-inflammatory properties, and citrulline, an important amino acid.