3 signs you could be eating too much salt

Salt is a very essential ingredient for many of our meals. Although it is an important ingredient, salt can be risky for your health. When you consume too much, you risk developing some serious conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. If you are unsure of whether there is too much sodium in your diet then consider these following symptoms. SIGNS YOU SHOULD REDUCE SALT CONSUMPTION EXCESSIVE THIRST

If you feel much thirstier than normal then you may have eaten food that is very high in sodium. This is because high salt intake disrupts the fluid levels in your body. Thirst is a sign that you need to drink more water to rehydrate your cells and to restore your fluid balance.

MILD HEADACHES

Do you have mild headaches but can't seem to pinpoint the cause? These mild headaches may be caused by a very high salt intake, which can also lead to dehydration-induced headaches.

SWOLLEN HANDS AND FEET

An overly salty meal can cause your body to keep more fluids. Your hands and feet will swell and you might gain some weight overnight. Have you ever had trouble with taking off your ring at the end of the day? Too much salt may be the reason.

HYPERTENSION

Salt helps regulate our fluid levels, helps our nerves transmit impulses and also allows our muscles to contract and relax. However, too much salt can raise blood pressure. Cut back on the amount of salt you eat and consume more fruit and vegetables. Exercise regularly to reduce your blood pressure significantly.