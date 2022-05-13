Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, May 13, 2022

3 ways to boost your immune system this winter

Boost your nutrient intake with foods such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, avocado, oily fish, eggs, and lean protein. Picture: Pexels/Ready Made

Published 36m ago

Even as you are enjoying the pleasant change in weather, the winter chill will soon bring along with it illnesses such as colds and flu.

The best way to minimise the risk of getting sick during this season is to boost your immunity.

Nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert Vanessa Ascencao says the body’s immune system is affected by a number of factors including diet, sleep, exercise, stress management, and even the quality of relationships.

Ascencao says with the arrival of winter and the fifth wave of Covid-19, it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to boost the immune system and help prevent, fight and recover from illness. Here are some tips.

  • Boost your nutrient intake with foods such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, avocado, oily fish, eggs and lean protein as these are loaded with vitamins, minerals, immune boosters, and antioxidants.
  • Supporting your body with the right vitamins and nutrients will also help reduce the risk of feeling run down and counter winter fatigue.
  • In addition to eating healthily, exercise regularly , avoid sugary or processed foods, practice mindfulness to help reduce stress, get enough sleep and take a quality spirulina supplement. Numerous studies have shown the antiviral effects of spirulina, with one study showing that it may help to reduce the risk of severe illness in Covid-19 patients by 70%. It is one of the most nutrient-rich wholefoods in the world and is packed with protein, vitamins, amino acids, minerals and enzymes.

