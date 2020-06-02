3 winter smoothie bowl ideas that won't leave you cold

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If the idea of an ice-cold smoothie or frozen ingredients after a training session sounds miserable to you, you're not alone.

It’s winter in South Africa and the thought of a frozen bowl as a meal may just be a good enough reason to go for hot fried comfort food instead. But thanks to a new, healthy food trend hitting the internet, you don't need to wait until spring to enjoy your nutrient-packed smoothie.

Ice-free smoothies made with room-temperature or warm ingredients make for great winter smoothies and the hot liquid takes them into a whole new realm of nourishing comfort food.





A hack, to make it an easy habit to adopt, is to pre-cut all your ingredients for this winter smoothie and divide between little plastic zip-lock bags and store in the freezer. Then all you have to do is take one out to defrost overnight and it’s all ready to chuck in the blender and go in the morning.





When choosing your ingredients during the cold winter days, opt to boost your immunity with antioxidant-packed blueberries and cranberries and vitamin C-rich strawberries and apples.





Remember that disease-fighting ginger and juicy vitamin-packed peaches will bolster your immune system and keep you healthy.





Here three smoothie bowls you can try:















