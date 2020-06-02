3 winter smoothie bowl ideas that won't leave you cold
Purple Smoothie Bowl by @fitomatoes 💜 topped with banana, kiwi, frozen blueberries, almonds, hempseeds and puffed red millet. I blended bananas, frozen blueberries, soy yogurt, some berry antioxidant powder and soy protein. . . . . . #smoothie #smoothies #smoothiebowl #smoothiebowls #eattherainbow #nicecream #superfoods #superfood #breakfastbowl #healthyeating #healthyfood #healthyicecream #smoothierecipe #cleaneating #soulfood #buddhabowl #befitsmoothies #smoothieplanet
Vibrant Smoothie Bowl by @littlekalegirl . I have added: 3 frozen bananas 🍌 1 1/2 tablespoons of Inmune Blend from @unicornsuperfoods 1/2 cup almond milk 1 frozen persimmon . The immune blend has Vitamin A to support immunity and it’s source of antioxidants plus makes the food look fun! . . . . . #smoothie #smoothies #smoothiebowl #smoothiebowls #eattherainbow #nicecream #superfoods #superfood #breakfastbowl #healthyeating #healthyfood #healthyicecream #smoothierecipe #cleaneating #soulfood #buddhabowl #befitsmoothies #smoothieplanet
Tropical Smoothie Bowls by @oneslicemore 🥥🍌💖 - To make: Cut and freeze two bananas the day before and then blend them with fresh papaya and plant based milk, pink pitaya powder and coconut yoghurt or fresh pineapple and coconut yoghurt. Top with crunchy granola and some fresh fruits! Enjoy! . . . #bestofvegan #breakfast#breakfasttime #breakfastgoals#breakfastchampions#beautifulcuisines #healthyfood#heresmyfood #healthyeating#healthycuisines #healthychoices#healthylifestyle #morningslikethese#nourishingfood #frühstück#feedfeed #food#foodblogger #foodstyling#foods4thought#vegangermany#vegandeutschland#deutschlandvegan#smoothie#smoothiebowl#veganbreakfast#veganrecipes
