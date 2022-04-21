4 autumn superfoods that ward off weight gain

If you are unsure what superfoods are, it is food that is good, wholesome, and plant-based food like kale, blueberries, and beetroot. It is food packed with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins. Health and wellness expert, Maria Ascencao says superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods.

Ascencao says they are usually high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity and decrease inflammation.

“No single superfood can provide all the nutrition, health benefits, and energy needed to nourish the body. “However, superfoods, incorporated into a healthy diet (which excludes processed foods and those high in sugar) may help balance blood sugar levels, maintain a healthy weight and fight chronic diseases like diabetes and even cancer,” she says. Here are some of the autumn superfoods to eat to ward off weight gain.

Apples There is nothing like reaching up and twisting off a fresh-off-the-branch apple and biting into the crispy sweet goodness. What is even better? Apples fit into any weight loss routine. How to have them? Apple and peanut butter is a tried and true staple, but if you are looking for something different, make a dip for sliced apples with some non-fat Greek yoghurt or a dash of cinnamon and a drizzle of honey. Lemongrass

Lemongrass is loaded with antioxidants, and antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also promote healthy digestion. You can drink lemongrass water or prepare lemongrass tea. Avocado There is a reason avocado toast is a popular breakfast choice for healthy eaters. Experts say the buttery richness of avocado comes from its megadose of plant-based monounsaturated fats that help you stay full for longer, while also helping reduce bad LDL cholesterol in your bloodstream and giving you a plentiful serving of nutrients, like vitamin E. Plus, it does not hurt that avocados taste amazing, too.

