4 benefits of vitamin D you should know about

Vitamin D is widely known to help absorb calcium which helps strengthen bones, but it has several other benefits, too.

There's been a lot of debate recently about what vitamin D can really do for your body, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, we’ve gathered some of the benefits of vitamin D that you should know about:

It supports a healthy immune system

Vitamin D effectively maintains the health of your immune system by strengthening the cells that fight infections. According to a study published on PubMed.gov, Vitamin D can reduce your risk of getting the flu.

It helps build strong bones

Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium. According to the MedlinePlus Medical Encyclopaedia, getting adequate calcium and vitamin D in your diet can help maintain bone strength and reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis.

It can promote healthy blood sugar levels

Sue Shapses, a professor of nutritional sciences at Rutgers University, told SELF that vitamin D stimulates the beta cells in your pancreas to secrete insulin, which is crucial for converting food into energy and regulating blood sugar levels.

It can help support a healthy pregnancy

According to the World Health Organization, vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy improves maternal vitamin D status, and may reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia (complications characterized by high blood pressure and affecting organs like the kidneys) , low birth weight and pre-term birth.

Below are some of the effective ways you can increase your vitamin D levels:

Spend time in the sunlight, take supplements, eat more mushrooms, include egg yolks in your diet, eat fortified foods, or consume more fatty fish and seafood.