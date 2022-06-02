4 carbs to eat to help you lose weight

Contrary to popular opinion, if you are hoping to lose weight, certain carbohydrates can help you do it. Even though it may not seem like it, there is such a thing as healthy carbs, so do not believe the “carbs always make you gain weight” hype. When consumed in moderation, carbs can actually be one of your best friends for weight loss. Whether you are starting the journey to weight loss, or are looking for fresh ideas to spruce up your meal preparation, this article will help you identify the carbs that offer maximum nourishment and nutritious benefits.

Legumes Angela Day legumes 06. Picture: Steve Lawrence Did you know lentils, chickpeas, beans and peas are all legumes? These are great for reducing belly fat. Health experts reveal that eating a semi-calorie-restricted diet that includes four legume servings a week aids in more weight loss compared to those who do not eat legumes. Quinoa

Quinoa

Try quinoa in the morning. It has twice the protein of most cereals and fewer carbs. Quinoa is higher in protein than any other grain, and packs a hefty dose of heart-healthy, unsaturated fats and B vitamins. Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes are fat-free and have fewer calories and sodium than white potatoes. Keep a couple of these root vegetables in your pantry for when you want to satisfy your carb craving and sweet tooth. A medium-sized sweet potato contains about 27 grams of carbs, but they have been shown to increase levels of adiponectin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar and helps to encourage a faster metabolism. They are also fat-free and have fewer calories and sodium than white potatoes.

Oats Eat breakfast within an hour of waking. It's no lie that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, kick-starting the metabolism and lowering cravings. The body's internal chemistry is the most active as we wake up, and research has found that those who ate half their daily kilojoules at breakfast lost twice as much body fat. Avoid sugary cereals and pastries, and opt instead for protein like salmon, eggs or oats. Oatmeal has a reputation for being belly-warming comfort food, but that doesn't mean it is bad. Oats' complex carbs are super filling, so you are less likely to overindulge after you eat them. All you need to do is just steer clear of instant oatmeal with added sweeteners, and instead use cinnamon or a teaspoon of coconut sugar for flavour.