4 eating mistakes to avoid this festive season

For many of us, the holidays have always been a time of indulgence. We eat all the cheesy, salty, sugary foods our heart’s desire and have that extra glass of wine (or two!).

The good news? With a little smart planning, you can avoid the speed bumps that may throw you off course so that you can enter the new year feeling confident and in control of your health and well-being. To win on that below is what you should avoid doing.

Eating too many sweets can be dangerous for you. Picture: Pexels/Arminas Raudys Eating too many sweets No holiday season is complete without sweets. But eating too many sweets can be dangerous for you and it can spike your blood sugar levels. Therefore, be careful that you don’t eat too many sweets and you should be fine.

Not snacking before attending a holiday party If you want to avoid completely overdoing it at the buffet table, munch on a wholesome snack before the fun. Never go to a party hungry. If you do, you’ll head straight to the cheese, desserts, and sugar- and simple-carb-filled treats, and that spells trouble for your blood sugar, gut health, and waistline.

Although breakfast isn’t an essential meal for most adults, skipping breakfast in order to save room for later is a dangerous gamble. Picture: Pexels/Jenna Hamra Skipping breakfast to save room for later Although breakfast isn’t an essential meal for most adults, skipping breakfast in order to save room for later is a dangerous gamble. Instead of skipping breakfast before a holiday event, enjoy a balanced breakfast that includes a source of protein, healthy fats, and low glycaemic index (GI) carbohydrates so that you are adequately nourished and able to make more mindful choices at holiday events.

Overdrinking Alcohol is a major source of hidden calories - particularly sugar - so when you drink too much, you’re spiking your blood sugar and overloading your body with toxins. Not to mention, having a hangover can make it harder to make healthy lifestyle choices, causing you to crave sugar, carbs, and other comfort foods.