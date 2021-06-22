4 essential nutrients for a healthy brain

When it comes to brain health, nutrition is essential. According to recent studies, food affects our mental well-being and particular mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

Sometimes, you might find that certain foods make you feel either happy or sad. Experts say that consuming the proper nutrients can assist us with more mental clarity, less brain fog, and improved emotions. Therefore, here are just four brain-boosting foods you can eat, according to experts. Iron

Iron helps carry oxygen throughout your body. According to the National Institutes of Health, studies show that iron is also essential for physical growth, neurological development, cellular functioning, and synthesis of some hormones. Food: broccoli, dark leafy vegetables such as spinach, eggs, lentils, fortified cereals, or bread and red meat. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 can help build brain and nerve cells. According to The Better Fish Company, Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in brain tissue development, better sleep, and preventing neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. Food: supplements, barramundi, salmon, trout and sardines.

Antioxidants Antioxidants are said to help protect the brain from oxidative stress, by reducing its negative effects. Food: blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, purple cabbage, strawberries, cocoa, dark chocolate, green tea, tomatoes, ginger, and turmeric. According to Healthline.com, blueberries contain antioxidants that may delay brain ageing and improve memory.