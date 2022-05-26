4 foods that may contribute to weight gain and their healthy alternatives

While many of us do our best to eat right and steer clear of those “bad” foods we hear so much about, we still may be sabotaging our health and diet goals unknowingly. As it turns out, there are a number of supposedly good-for-you foods that, well, aren’t actually that good for you.

Or, at least, we shouldn’t be eating them in large quantities. Here’s a list of four foods that can contribute to weight gain if you consume them in high amounts.

Sushi The fish and vegetable components of sushi are healthy, but when they are smothered with creamy sauces or covered in fried dough and rolled in white rice, sushi goes quickly downhill. Have a few pieces of your favourite sushi roll along with a salad or choose rolls that are heavy on the veggies and don’t contain mayonnaise or fried ingredients.

Dried fruit Many types of dried fruit have sugar added, making them more like candy than a healthy snack. It is easy to snack on copious amounts of sweet chewy raisins, dates, and dried cherries, which means you ingest many calories while feeling good. Skip the dried options and choose fresh fruit instead. Go for grapes instead of raisins and fresh blueberries over-dried.

Sugar-sweetened beverages Artificially sweetened drinks are no better than those made with real sugar, and they may actually be worse for your waistline. Some scientists say that faux sugars activate the brain's pleasure centre without satisfying it, which triggers an increased desire for sweets.

That's likely why statistically, people who drink diet beverages aren't slimmer. One report found that two-can-a-day diet drinkers had a 54.5% chance of becoming overweight or obese, compared to 32.8% for those who drank the same amount of regular soda. The best option for weight management and health is to ditch both varieties. If you prefer a bubbly beverage, reach for an all-natural flavoured sparkling water. Better yet, have water that's infused with all-natural add-ins to impart nutrients and flavour, such as sliced cucumber, mint, citrus, ginger root, or other bits of slightly mashed fresh fruit. Sip on it throughout the day to stay hydrated and avoid any artificial additives.

Teriyaki sauce Few sauces instantly elevate chicken, salmon, and beef quite like teriyaki sauce. Unfortunately, that flavour comes at a high cost. Your favourite Asian-themed sauce may be jam-packed with high fructose corn syrup and sodium.