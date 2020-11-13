4 healthy and creative breakfast ideas that require little effort

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A nutritious, well-balanced breakfast can give you energy and prevent you from eating too much during the rest of the day. A gourmet breakfast isn’t a realistic everyday goal. But that doesn’t mean we should settle for a boring breakfast that is less healthy. You’d be surprised how many healthy breakfast ideas require very little effort when put into practice. Try these trendy and healthy ideas and make your first meal less boring. Protein breakfast bowls

Breakfast bowls are an easy way to prep your meal the night before, and one of the most popular is protein bowl. Chop up your favourite veggies, add shrimps and boiled eggs, and sprinkle with a yogurt dressing.

Raspberry yogurt parfait

Layering yogurt, raspberries, honey, chia seeds and granola will get you this delicious cup of joy. It’s appealing on the eye and loaded with health benefits.

You can be creative with your breakfast when it comes to fruit because summer has a wider range to choose from.

Breakfast salad

Salads are not just for lunch or supper, they work as breakfast options as well. So if you are really not sure what you want as a healthy breakfast, look at what you have in your fridge and mix them together as a breakfast salad.

Take some hard boiled eggs, arugula, hummus, cherry tomatoes, fresh cheese, and avocado, mix everything in a big bowl and sprinkle with lemon juice.

Detoxing sweet porridge/ pudding

Detoxing pudding, yes, you read that right, it's a sweet bowl that helps you detox as well. This is great as the first meal as it helps you kick-start your metabolism without it looking blend.