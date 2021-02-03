4 herbs known for their detox benefits

Detoxification or detox is common among the health forward, especially early in the year. During this time, some people associate the sluggish and bloated feeling with excess toxins in the body that might have piled up during the holiday season. There are many types of detox diets. Some involve fasting, or just drinking liquids. Others allow some foods, like fruits and vegetables. They typically are short diets, rather than a way of eating for a long time. When it comes to detoxification, health experts have mixed views – some say your kidneys and liver don't need any assistance and others see no problem with it, if done right. Dr Lydia Jaceni, a naturopath and the owner of Komani Healthshop, says: “The aim of detoxification should be to protect the liver against free radical damage as well as promoting proper excretion. This should be done through supporting and implementing balance between phase I and phase II reactions in the liver, by using interventions that are beneficial for proper detoxification such as fasting, exercise, hydrotherapy and nutrition (foods that are high in antioxidants such as berries, carrots, pumpkins, leeks, garlic, grapefruit and lemon).”

Jaceni says the use of bitter herbs such as milk thistle, dandelion and Swedish bitters has also shown to be beneficial to one’s health.

“More insight needs to be put into what the products we use for detoxification contain, at what potency and what is their purpose in the detoxification pathways of the body.”

Jaceni has provided a list of detoxing products to look out for:

Milk thistle: It protects the liver from toxins by preventing free-radical damage and stimulates the production of new liver cells.

Dandelion: It increases bile production and flow to the gallbladder (choleretic), as well as causes the gallbladder to contract and release stored bile (cholagogue). It is known to cleanse blood and liver as well as reduce serum cholesterol. It improves the functioning of the kidneys, pancreas, spleen and stomach. Caution should be taken by people who are using prescription diuretics as well as people with gallstones.

Psyllium husks: It is a soluble fibre, so it increases the bulk in the stool that helps to cause movement of the intestines. It also works by increasing the amount of water in the stool, making the stool softer and easier to pass.

Swedish bitters: The bitter herbs help to stimulate digestion. They assist the liver and colon to eliminate toxic substances from the body.

Ginseng: It is high in oxidants and therefore helps protect the liver against free-radical damage. It stimulates appetite and is specifically helpful for people who are having withdrawal symptoms from drugs and alcohol.