4 signs that point to an unhealthy gut

According to FUTURELIFE® dietician Bianca Jonischkeit, if the bacteria in your gut are out of balance, you may experience a variety of symptoms that disrupt your daily life. Furthermore, research shows that a healthy gut plays an important role in one's mental health and immunity." Did you know that the gastrointestinal tract contains 70-80% of your immune cells and produces 90% of the body's serotonin?"

While there are some obvious distress signals that your gut emits as a cry for help, Jonischkeit believes that there are some subtler symptoms that could indicate an unhealthy gut: Following a balanced diet that includes both fibre and probiotics (live beneficial cultures), which are proven to promote excellent digestion and help maintain a balance of bacteria in our guts. Picture by micheile dot com/unsplash You have digestive problems If you frequently feel discomfort, gas, bloating, constipation, and diarrhoea, those may indicate that your gut is having difficulty processing food and eliminating waste.

Extreme food (especially sugar) cravings Eating a lot of sugar can result in the eradication of the beneficial bacteria in the gut, which can lead to inflammation in the body. Consciously reducing your sugar intake may help to restore the balance of bacteria in your gut. Feeling moody, tired, anxious or depressed

Since the majority of serotonin, the "feel good" hormone, is made in the gut, your mood may also be impacted by an imbalance in the microbiota there. Fatigue might result from insomnia or poor sleep, which can be brought on by an unhealthy gut. Breakout/acne According to a study published in the journal Microorganisms in 2021, eating foods high in saturated fat and refined sugar create an unhealthy balance of gut bacteria, resulting in an abnormal immune function and inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, acne, rosacea, and dandruff.

Jonischkeit believes that having a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut can help your body absorb nutrients from food more efficiently, get rid of toxins, and fight off harmful bacteria. She goes on to say that it's crucial to note that every person has different food and lifestyle habits, and as a result, every person has a different gut microbiome, which is crucial in the prevention of several diseases.

