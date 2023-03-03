4 surprising foods with hidden sugar and their healthy substitutions

Too much sugar is bad for your health. Following this, the health-conscious may avoid overly sweet snacks in favour of healthier alternatives.

But the problem is sugar is far more common than you might think, even in less obvious food sources. Much of what we eat secretly contains a lot of sugar. Sugar is really not your friend if you're trying to lose weight, or even if you just want to stick to a healthy diet. Experts say that cutting down on sugar not only helps with weight management, but gives you increased energy, fewer cravings, and helps with improved skin. For many, sugar is a drug.

The problem with consuming added sugar? It isn’t just that it offers no nutrients and plenty of calories, consuming too much sugar can also lead to serious health problems including obesity, diabetes, certain cancers, and even heart disease. Now that we have underlined the disadvantageous effects of consuming too much sugar, here’s a list of some of the foods with hidden sugar that you need to consume less of, if you are looking at living a healthy lifestyle. If you really want to understand what is in your bars, make them at home. Picture: Ella Olsson/ Pexels Protein bars and granola bars

These products tend to be a common place to find added sugars. Read labels and become familiar with brands that contain no added sugars. Or, if you really want to understand what is in your bars, make them at home. Cereals While cereals are very convenient, they may not be the best pick for breakfast. Today, there are so many varieties of cereals available on the market, with different flavours and fortifications, claiming to be healthier and tastier.

But we often overlook that one of the most prominent ingredients of these cereals is sugar. Start the day with oats or muesli instead. You can make your own at home. Picture: Element Digital/ Pexels Store-bought smoothies You would think the fruit in smoothies is sweet enough, but unfortunately, sorbet, juice, syrups and other sweeteners are commonly added to store-bought smoothies.

If you search, there will be providers of no added sugar smoothies out there. You can also make your own at home. Yoghurt While plain yoghurt does not have any added sugar, many flavoured yoghurt have an over abundance of sugars. It can be deceiving with fruit-flavoured yoghurt, as any actual fruit pieces do not count as added sugars, but many have additional sugars, syrups and flavourings mixed in.