4 tips for healthy eating over the festive season

Holidays are a beautiful time of the year we all wait for, and at the same time some of us are low-key afraid of due to possible overindulgence. With the amount of delicious food and drinks, it might be challenging to stay on top of your healthy daily routine.

However, you can still enjoy the holiday season and all the tasty dishes without feeling guilty. Here are a few tips on how to maintain your healthy eating habits during the festive season while living your life to the fullest. Staying hydrated is one of the most effective tips to keep yourself from going overboard with heavy, fried, and sweet foods. Picture: Pexels/Stephan Muller Stay hydrated Staying hydrated is one of the most effective tips to keep yourself from going overboard with heavy, fried, and sweet foods.

Having a glass of lukewarm water an hour before you consume a big meal will help your body digest well. Sometimes when we think we are hungry, we are actually thirsty. Even when you feel hungry before meals, have water first, if your hunger subsides, it’s a sign that you were thirsty in the first place. Plan ahead

If you’re heading out for some holiday feasting, make sure you’re not going on an empty stomach. While skipping breakfast and lunch before heading to grandma’s Christmas dinner might seem like a good idea, it’s not. It’s hard to make good decisions when you’re hungry, and your rumbling tummy will drive the boat. Keep yourself from overeating by eating a light but filling meal before you head out for a holiday feast.

Wait for at least 5-minutes before dishing up desserts. Picture: Kasumi Loffler Wait for at least 5-minutes before dishing up desserts I have read in a number of places that your body takes so long to register that it is full. This strategy has little to do with that. Rather, this five-minute wait time is for you to consciously decide which desserts, if any, you want to enjoy.

When you see that pumpkin pie, chocolate cake, or what have you, quietly tell yourself to wait for five-minutes. If, after those minutes are up and you still want the dessert, have it. It is no longer a spur-of-the-moment indulgence. Instead, it is you controlling what you put into your body, which is a win no matter how you look at it. Lighten up your dishes

Christmas staples are a must for most people to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest. However, if you want to take care of your body while still feeling festive, there are quite a few recipes you can find online to make your holiday dishes both tasty and healthy. If you have a chance, try to choose lighter, less caloric products for your Christmas dinner. With the number of products out there, it shouldn’t be hard to substitute some of the heavier ones with their low-fat counterparts. Or you can experiment and switch up your traditional dishes with some interesting modifications.