5 breakfast myths debunked

Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. Exactly as the word suggests, it’s about breaking the fast after a good night’s sleep. Unfortunately, with busy schedules and so much on our to-do lists, we sometimes forget to make breakfast a priority. At one time or another, we’re all guilty of grabbing something quick, easy, and often unhealthy, or just skipping it altogether… which is the worst thing you can do! With so many opinions floating around about the all-important first meal of the day, let’s debunk some of the most common breakfast myths and get you back to loving breakfast. Myth 1: Skipping breakfast doesn’t make a difference The fact of the matter is that starting your day with a nutritious and balanced meal can kickstart your metabolism and set you up for a productive day.

Studies show that eating a meal in the morning is important for your metabolism and overall good health. Breakfast provides an important amount of your day’s overall nutrient intake, and people who eat breakfast are more likely to meet their recommended daily intakes of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

To add to this, skipping breakfast can make you feel lethargic throughout the day, and some people report experiencing migraines and a negative impact on their mood. The solution? Start your day on full; prioritise breakfast so you can fuel up, keep your mind sharp and your body in go-mode.

Myth 2: There is no time for breakfast

There’s always time for breakfast! All that’s needed is a little bit of planning and prepping. But exactly how do you make time for breakfast when you’re always rushing from one thing to the next?

A simple way is to prep the night before. Think about what you’re going to eat and cut and portion your fruits and vegetables the night before, or even over the weekend.

To make it even easier, you can freeze your fruit and veg in their portions and simply take them out as and when you need them. Some of our favourite easy-to-prep breakfasts include overnight oats, muesli, granola, waffle and pancake batters, breakfast muffins, and more.

Laying out your utensils and non-perishable ingredients on the counter the night before will save you even more time in the morning .

It’s also a good idea to keep a few breakfast options at the office for those mornings when everything just goes wrong. If you find yourself without time for breakfast on most mornings, try waking up 15 minutes earlier, or put a stop to time-wasting habits like scrolling aimlessly through social media in bed.

By incorporating small changes into your daily routine, you will soon find yourself looking forward to enjoying your first meal of the day.

Myth 3: I’m just not a breakfast person

Just like any habit, not enjoying breakfast can be overcome, and with it, increased energy and a new vigour for life are within reach. Give yourself and your body time to adjust to your new routine – it’ll be worth it in the long run.

Try start with small changes... Reduce the size of your meals in the evening and see if you can eat dinner earlier so you’re more likely to be hungry when you wake up.

If you usually just have a cup of tea or coffee in the morning, switch this up for a few sips of a shake or pieces of fruit. Remember, you don’t need to eat your whole morning meal all at once; try portioning your breakfast and enjoy it as a series of bite size snacks throughout the morning.

You’ll definitely feel more enthusiastic about breakfast if you know you’ll be eating something you love.

Make sure your available breakfast options include foods and ingredients you enjoy so you’re less tempted to give it a skip. Do some research and find a few quick and easy recipes to bolster your meal options, and always have a variety of healthy choices on hand to help you meet your nutritional needs.

Myth 4: It doesn’t matter what you have for breakfast

Eating the right foods certainly make a difference to your nutritional intake. But what should you be on the lookout for?

Protein, for starters, is one of the major nutrients in our food. It boosts your energy levels while helping to build strong bones and muscles.

Studies show that eating around 30g of protein for breakfast slows the release of hormones that trigger the feelings of hunger. It also increases the release of satiety hormones, helping you feel fuller for longer, while giving you the mental and physical boost you need to power through the morning.

Protein, paired with fibre, is the ultimate breakfast combo. That’s because fibre fills you up and helps keep the digestive process moving. But how do you know that you’re getting enough fibre?

It’s recommended that we eat between 25 and 30g per day, so making sure you eat enough with your breakfast will help you hit your fibre goals. You’ll soon find yourself feeling fuller for longer and less tempted to reach for those sugary snacks.

Vitamins and minerals, while consumed in much smaller quantifies than macronutrients like fibre and protein, should make an appearance on your plate. This is because the body cannot produce its own micronutrients, but needs them to fulfil countless functions in the body to keep you healthy and feeling energised.

Myth 5: You should not eat breakfast before exercising

A nutritious breakfast can help improve your morning workouts. Not only will it fuel your exercise session, but you’ll have higher energy levels which allows you to really push yourself. Another perk is that you’re less likely to feel sluggish and lightheaded during exercise. However, if you really cannot stomach a whole meal, opt for a quick snack of nuts, a protein bar, a piece of fruit or a shake – it’s a great way to maximise your performance.

