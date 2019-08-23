Eating plans can help you reach your body goals Picture: Pexels
Looking for healthy diets to try out? Here are some that can help you reach your health goals. 

Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet focuses on fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains and calls for reducing unhealthy fats and sugars.
It encourages steamed or grilled vegetables.


Ketogenic diet

The Keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet. It's effective for weight loss. Meat and poultry are considered staple foods on a ketogenic diet. 
The idea is for you to get more calories from protein and fat and less from carbohydrates. You cut back mostly on the carbs that are easy to digest, like sugar, soda, pastries, and white bread.

Banting 

The banting diet promotes a low-carb, high fat and moderate protein way of eating. The idea is that this way of eating makes your body switch from burning carbs for energy to burning fat.

Vegan

Veganism is the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, particularly in diet.  Its a plant-based diet avoiding foods such as meat (including fish, shellfish and insects), dairy, eggs and honey.


Vegetarian 

A vegetarian does not eat meat or fish, but there are different types of vegetarian. Vegetarians weigh less than people who eat meat. Eat grains, nuts, and dairy.

