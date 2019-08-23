Eating plans can help you reach your body goals Picture: Pexels

Looking for healthy diets to try out? Here are some that can help you reach your health goals.



Mediterranean diet





The Mediterranean diet focuses on fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains and calls for reducing unhealthy fats and sugars.

Ketogenic diet





The Keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet. It's effective for weight loss. Meat and poultry are considered staple foods on a ketogenic diet.

Banting





Vegan





Vegetarian



