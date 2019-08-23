View this post on Instagram
A roundup of wholesome, vegetable-packed recipes that are inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Lunch today is spinach salad with baby spinach 🍃, hard boiled eggs 🥚, tomato 🍅, avocado 🥑, kalamata olives, crumbled pancetta 🥓and roasted pumpkin seeds dressed with fresh squeezed lemon juice 🍋 herb infused evoo, sea salt and cracked black pepper. It was tasty and nourishing.
One of my favorite meals these days are what my hubby and I call “monster salads” 🥗💓 We get the biggest bowl we can find, fill it with a bed of lettuce or mixed greens 🥬, and top it with everything we can think of 💭 like. tomatoes, purple cabbage, beans or chickpeas, olives, artichoke hearts, chopped veggies, shredded carrots, roasted sunflower seeds, croutons, and dressing. Sooo delicious, nutritious and filling! - Michelle 👩🏼🌾
Looking for a yummy lunch idea?🌱 ::: Hi friends, it’s Vegetarian Times instructor @nutritionsara here to share with you that whether you are vegan, vegetarian or just interested in trying a Meatless Monday, bento box lunches show how truly vibrant and delicious a plant-based meal can be! ::: Zoodles with fresh tomato sauce Sliced carrots & hummus Mixed berries Date, chocolate, almond butter truffles rolled in coconut 😋 ::: Do you have a favorite bento lunch combo? Leave a message below! I would love to hear from you. : : : #bento #lunch #easy #plantbased #zoodles #vegan #vegetarian #foodie #instafood #cleaneating #cleanliving #healthy #healthyeating #healthylifestyle #summer #meatlessmonday #mondaymood
