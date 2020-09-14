5 foods for glowing skin

Food is not just for fuelling your body, it also has an impact on your appearance. Eating certain foods that are good for your skin may be just as effective, if not more so, than using skincare products in helping you achieve healthier, prettier skin. Nutrient-dense foods are the key to strong nails, thick hair and clear, glowing skin. Here are five foods you can try to help your skin glow. Fatty fish

Fish is full of omega-3 fatty acids, which make up about 3% of the human hair shaft. Though salmon is a crowd favourite, other fatty fish such as sardines, mackerel and herring are even higher in health benefits and lower in mercury content.

Avocado

Choose this delicious fruit for its good fats, which can make your skin feel more supple.

Avocado contains high levels of omega-9 fatty acids and vitamins A, D and E which are the building blocks of healthy skin.

Papaya

This fruit is packed with vitamin A, which may help to reduce your risk of developing acne, and vitamin E, which can help you to maintain your skin’s appearance and overall health. It’s also rich in vitamin C, which can help to promote collagen production.

Eggs

Whether you’re into scrambled, sunny side up or boiled, eggs are a satisfying, nutritious addition to any meal.

The sulphur in eggs assists with vitamin B absorption, detoxification of the liver and the production of collagen and keratin, which are important for hair, skin and nail health.

Water

According to Truth Bar, staying hydrated is one of the most important factors in keeping your skin healthy, glowing, and youthful. Well-hydrated skin appears plumper and is less likely to sag or wrinkle.

Skin that is deprived of proper hydration will appear dry, flaky, and tight, making it less resilient and more prone to wrinkles. If you get tired of drinking plain water, find natural ways to enhance the flavour by adding fruit and vegetables such strawberries, oranges, lemons, limes and cucumbers.